(Associated Press file)

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Video shows that actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

The video by OnScene.TV shows the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash.

Another video by LA-OC.tv shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

A California Highway Patrol report says a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries.

Ferrell’s manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

