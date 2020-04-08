A fire on Adams Lake band land that was reported on April 7 continues to burn through the night. (Rick Koch photo)

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Update 10:30 a.m. April 8:

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Chief Jules Way Wildfire which is burning on a hillside approximately three kilometres NE of Chase, is being held at two hectares in size. According to a tweet from the wildfire service firefighters will be targeting hot spots within the fire perimeter today.

The fire started at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, and continued to burn overnight. According to the wildfire service’s interactive map, they suspect the fire was human-caused.

Read More: Coming together to Do Some Good in the Shuswap

Read More: COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

Original Story:

A wildfire on Adams Lake band land near Chase has been classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

However, no structures were threatened by the blaze which was estimated to be two hectares at 4 p.m., reported Fire Information Officer Taylor MacDonald with the Kamloops Fire Centre on Tuesday, April 7.

There is no word yet on the cause and the fire is believed to have started about 1 p.m.

Seven firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service are working in conjunction with the Adams Lake Fire Department.

The fire appeared to be climbing the hill above the residential area near the Chief Atahm school.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Since April 1, when the wildfire service began counting fires for the season, Kamloops Fire Centre has had three fires.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service changes training of new firefighter recruits due to COVID-19

Read more: Wildfire in the Rocky Mountain Trench: past, present and future


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

Fire breaks out on Adams Lake land near Chase sometime around 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. (Rick Koch photo)

Previous story
B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space
Next story
Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Just Posted

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

West Kelowna lowers tax increase from 4.8% to 2.8% amid COVID-19 pandemic

The municipality also waived interest on utility bills through 2020

YMCA Okanagan cancels Healthy Kids Day due to COVID-19 concerns

The YMCA also plans to reschedule its YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids for this fall

West Kelowna RCMP looking for three stolen E-bikes

The bikes were stolen over a week dating back to April 1

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Former North Okanagan councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

B.C. faith leaders, Horgan discuss need for virtual religious ceremonies

Leaders were open to providing other ways to celebrate during the pandemic

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Most Read