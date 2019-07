More rain and storms are expected before the sun will shine

Environment Canada expects more storms and rain this week across the Okanagan Valley.

For the Okanagan, expect a mix of sun, clouds and rain with temperatures highs reaching 29 C.

For the Shuswap, expect more rain and clouds with temperature highs ranging from 22 C to 27 C.

For the Similkameen, expect mainly sunny skies with a chance of showers.

Here is your full weekday weather update,