VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Police are investigating a disturbing assault in Vancouver involving a victim of Asian descent attacked by an apparent stranger.

Vancouver police Sgt. Aaron Roed says it occurred on the afternoon of April 12 in the city’s downtown core.

He says the young woman was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by a man in his mid-20s who said nothing to her, punched her in the face and then fled on a transit bus.

Roed says the assault appears to be unprovoked and is being investigated as a stranger assault with an unknown motive.

The man is described as Caucasian with a medium build, wearing a beanie style hat with grey and yellow stripes and a dark T-shirt with a distinctive deer emblem on the front.

Vancouver police said last week that they have seen an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents and criminal acts.

The Canadian Press

assault

