VIDEO: Tornado rips through city west of Seattle

Reports indicate five to seven homes damaged in Port Orchard, Wash.

A tornado that ripped through an area just west of Seattle Tuesday afternoon left plenty of destruction.

The U.S. National Weather Service said it touched down south of Port Orchard in Kitsap County shortly before 2 p.m.

Reports indicate five to seven homes were damaged from fallen trees and debris.

A video posted by Matthew Hargis to Facebook shows debris flying through the air outside the parking lot of a Walmart, as the tornado moves behind the buildings.

Based on radar imagery & video evidence, a tornado touched down south of Port Orchard this afternoon shortly before 2 PM. We continue to work with EM partners on the extent of damage. We will not be able to survey the area before dark tonight – will send a team tomorrow morning. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2018

Officials will not be surveying the areas hit until Thursday morning. Until then, the weather service said it would not speculate on the strength of the tornado.

