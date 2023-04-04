A tire fire behind Vernon’s Kal Tire shop Sunday night, April 2, 2023, has been deemed suspicious. (Clary Lausnes photo)

VIDEO: Tire fire in Vernon deemed suspicious

The fire broke out behind Kal Tire Store around 9:40 p.m. April 2

A tire fire behind the Kal Tire garage has been deemed suspicious.

Firefighters responded to the fire in a commercial storage yard behind the business in the 5400 block of Anderson Way Sunday night around 9:40 p.m.

Video shared with The Morning Star shows large flames engulfing tires and a structure behind the business.

There, firefighters found a storage shed and several commercial truck tires on fire along the fence line that borders the railway tracks.

“This fire happened in a location with difficult access points, but the crew managed to gain access, contain and extinguish the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to other materials or nearby structures,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “They did an excellent job of mitigating the risk of further damage.”

City communications manager Christy Poirier said the fire has been deemed suspicious. The investigation has been handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

