This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)

VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

Thieves are getting creative in Penticton with one suspect pretending to shovel driveways and then stealing from people’s yards.

On Dec. 30, Addison Palmer posted a video to a Penticton Facebook page of a skinny, young guy with dark brown hair and a backpack shoveling a bit of her driveway. He then goes into her backyard and attempts to steal things from her yard. Luckily, her neighbour caught the guy, she said.

“He left his crappy snow shovel and took my less crappy one,” she said. This was in the Van Horne area but apparently this guy has been seen in other neighbourhoods near downtown, she said.

“He went into my other neighbours place and stole an axe and a bike from a neighbour further down at about 8:45 a.m,” she said. He managed to steal from four different homes in that area but only made off with fairly inexpensive items, she said.

“The police were notified but no one wants to press charges for a shovel, old bike and crappy axe,” she said.

Palmer just wanted to warn others in the community.

Most Read