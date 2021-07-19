VIDEO: Teens pour flour on car, fountain in Kelowna neighbourhood

Security footage shows teens messing around at nearly 4 a.m. on July 14

Security footage shows a teenager pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle in Glenmore on July 14. (Jim Wilson/Facebook)

A group of teens didn’t look like they were up to anything good during the wee hours of Wednesday (July 14).

The teens were caught on camera walking around Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood at nearly 4 a.m. Security footage shared on social media by area resident Jim Wilson showed the group of four carrying milk cartons and pouring flour all over the hood of a parked vehicle.

The next clip then shows the teens pouring the contents of the milk jug they were carrying and more flour into a water fountain.

