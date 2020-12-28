Munckhof Mfg posted surveillance footage to their Facebook page Monday, Dec. 28 morning that shows a man breaking through business’ gate and stealing a trailer bed. (Munckhof Mfg / Facebook)

VIDEO: Surveillance footage captures brazen South Okanagan trailer robbery

Footage shows two people in a pick-up truck breaking into a manufacturing business

A manufacturer of specialty orchard and vineyard equipment in Oliver has fallen victim to an apparent pre-meditated late-night robbery.

Munckhof Manufacturing posted surveillance footage of a pair of thieves breaking into a fenced property with a pick-up truck and leaving with one of the company’s trailer beds.

The theft occurred just after 1 a.m. Dec. 28, at Munckhof Manufacturing’s 5943 Hemlock Street location in Oliver, according to the company’s surveillance footage.

Co-owner Dennis Munckhof said this isn’t the first time his business has been hit by a brazen theft. Two years ago, another trailer bed was stolen from the property before it was tracked down. Munckhof Manufacturing has been in business in Oliver since 1979, in that time Munckhof said his business has been hit by more than its fair share of crime.

“It’s terrible down here, as it is all through the Okanagan,” Munckhof. “That same trailer was stolen about two years ago.”

Munckhof estimates that the trailer costs anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000.

After posting the surveillance footage to Facebook, Munckhof said his company has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“It’s been incredible the amount of traction it’s gotten,” he said. “Thanks to everyone who shared it took the time to check in on our behalf, we appreciate all that.”

The Western News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

