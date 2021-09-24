Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Surrey woman catches catalytic converter theft in progress

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened Thursday in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

A Surrey woman caught a bold theft of a catalytic converter Thursday afternoon and police are now looking for two suspects.

“This happened to me yesterday,” the woman told the Now-Leader. “It was terrifying.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

“There seems to be an increase, certain metals within them as their value increases, we’ll tend to see a increase in catalytic converter thefts,” she said.

According to ICBC, there have been 1,189 such thefts reported this year resulting roughly $2.3 million in claims. In 2020, there were 1,060 thefts.

Police ask anyone with information on this or other catalytic converter thefts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Vernon rallies behind broken-in barbershop
Next story
‘It’s really frustrating’: BCTF fears more school closures due to lack of COVID safety measures

Just Posted

Vernon’s Cobs Bread owner Heather Lastik and her team donated more than $500 a day to evacuees and firefighters combating the White Rock Lake wildfire in the summer of 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon business bakes up support for White Rock Lake wildfire victims

The front door was found smashed in at the Gentleman’s Barbershop and Shave Parlour Thursday morning (Sept. 23) and equipment was stolen. (@thegentlemensshop - Instagram)
Vernon rallies behind broken-in barbershop

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was getting ready to unveil their new West Kelowna location when they were called to rescue two lost hikers in Peachland. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
COSAR gear cache unveiling interrupted by Peachland rescue

Vernon author Don Klepp has compacted more than 100 years of hockey in Vernon into 200 pages in his new book Vernon’s Hockey History 1894-2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Rich Vernon hockey history captured in pages of new book