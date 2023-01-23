(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

VIDEO: Building destroyed, no injuries in West Kelowna structure fire

Cause unknown for garage fire

UPDATE: 2:15p.m.

The fire is now out.

West Kelowna assistant fire chief Lionel Bateman said that there was “extensive damage” to the shop and nearby excavating equipment. There were no injuries, and the fire is currently under investigation.

15 firefighters, a safety officer and a command unit responded with two engines and two pumpers.

ORIGINAL: 12:30p.m.

A fire in a detached garage sent black smoke into the West Kelowna air on the morning of Jan. 23.

Traffic was closed around Emerald Road and Turnbull Road around 11:30a.m., with fire, ambulance and police all arriving on scene. The building was completely destroyed.

There is currently no indication that anyone has been injured.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownafire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder
Next story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

(Third Space Charity/Instagram)
Kelowna charity offering accessible counselling to fend off winter blues

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack

Generic photo of server. (Pixabay)
Restaurant pays out Kelowna woman $25K in workplace sexual harassment case