A screenshot of security footage from Corner Vapes Penticton which was broken into on April 20.

Video: South Okanagan business owner distraught over thefts

Video shows two suspects enter the Penticton store

A Penticton business owner broke down on social media on Sunday after being hit by thieves for a second time.

“My whole life is in here. I have three kids. I don’t have the money to fix this. I didn’t have the money to pay my insurance last month,” said Justin Chrystal, the owner of Corner Vapes Penticton (407 Martin St.), through tears on a post on social media.

READ MORE: Three thefts in three days at Penticton café

It is believed Corner Vapes was broken into sometime on April 20, as security footage Chrystal posted showed two suspects smash the glass door to gain access. The video then shows one of the suspects smashing a glass cabinet and while both grab items from the cabinet and from behind the the store counter.

A GoFundMe account was created by Dave Preece to help the business owner with the costs related to the alleged thefts. In 20 hours the fundraiser made $4,822, surpassing the goal that was set at $4,500.

“I’m so thankful for the love and kind words and help from everyone reaching out,” said Chrystal on his Facebook page.

Video: South Okanagan business owner distraught over thefts

Video shows two suspects enter the Penticton store

