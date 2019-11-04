VIDEO: Smoke pouring from Rutland-area home

Crews were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Smoke is pouring from the windows of a home in Rutland along Wigglesworth Crescent.

Kelowna crews were called to reports of a fire coming from a duplex on the street around 3:40 p.m.

A tenant of the house says there were more than three people inside at the time but no injuries have been reported.

A total of seven people have been evacuated from the duplex.

One cat and one dog were saved from the blaze but an unknown number of birds, mice, gerbils and geckos that were in the building have reportedly died due to the smoke.

Jennifer Stone, a property owner of the neigbouring duplex in the house where the fire occurred, said she’s still unknown of the extent of the damage in the house.

“When I got home, all I could see was smoke coming out from the top of the house,” she said.

“It looks like they have massive damage outside of their house. I don’t know of the damage that’s inside my house yet or when they’ll let us back in.”

Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens of the Kelowna Fire Department said the cause is unknown at this time and will be investigated.

Three RCMP vehicles and two fire trucks responded to the scene.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
