Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Wednesday, May 26 was an important day in the construction of the new Salmon River bridge in Salmon Arm.

If you were driving past the Salmon Arm West project construction site along Highway 1 early that morning, it was difficult to miss the several semis parked along the highway, each hauling long concrete and steel girders.

Dan Kelemen, a site supervisor with Springline Construction Services, said there were 11 of the girders in total, each being 32 metres long (104 feet) and weighing about 70,000 lbs. The girders were for the new bridge, with six being placed that day and five on Thursday. Multiple cranes were used on both sides of the river to lift the girders into place, keeping them level at all times in the process. Kelemen said it took about 22 minutes to place each one. The girders were set on rebar-enforced concrete walls built on piles, one pile for each girder, and each pile extending about 250 feet beneath the ground.

Kelemen explained transportation of the girders required significant care and attention to limit the amount of stress placed on them and keep them level.

Springline was awarded the $29.7 million contract in August 2020 for the current phase of construction that includes the four-laning of Highway 1 from 1st Avenue SW to 10th Avenue SW.

Read more: Salmon River Bridge construction to begin fall 2020

Read more: Proposed closure of part of 17th Street SW to accommodate Salmon Arm West project

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Previous story
Vernon beach gone to the dogs
Next story
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped in North Shuswap

Just Posted

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)
UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

Local Losers is set to open June 1, 2021, providing young artists a safe space to create and purchase supplies in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Youth-centric art studio coming to Vernon’s downtown

Local Losers opens doors in former tattoo shop June 1

Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

GoByBike Week runs between May 31 and June 6, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Vernon gears up for GoByBike Week

Prepare to harness the power of the pedal next week

A kitten rescued this week from a feral colony in Midway looks at The Gazette Wednesday, May 26. The kittens will soon be up for adoption at the SPCA in Penticton. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
BC SPCA concerned about feral cat colonies across West Kootenays

The SPCA recently partnered with Grand Forks’ cat shelter to rescue a feral colony in Midway

Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)
BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing

Once redeveloped, there will be 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP logo
Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Halle Krawczyk stands with some of her nurses in Boston on the last morning of her treatment in April 2021. (Photo contributed)
Krawzyck family returns to Salmon Arm after daughter’s surgeries for rare bone cancer

The hope is for normalcy, rest after so many months of medical care in the U.S.

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Most Read