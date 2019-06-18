An injured woman is winched into the Vernon Search and Rescue helicopter on Friday, June 14. (Shuswap Search and Rescue Image)

Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker

North Vancouver woman falls on trail in North Shuswap

Volunteers from multiple search and rescue groups rushed to the aid of a woman who suffered a spinal injury after falling from her mountain bike in the North Shuswap.

Search Manager John Schut said they received the call on Friday, June 14 to help the woman who had fallen approximate 3.5 kilometres up the Wade River Trail near the Adams River Bridge.

Schut said seven Shuswap Search and rescue members responded; they were assisted by another seven from Kamloops Search and Rescue and the Vernon Search and Rescue winch helicopter.

An ambulance had no way of accessing the woman’s location so the SAR volunteers went in with a side-by-side and stabilized the woman before she was put on a stretcher and winched up to the helicopter.

Schut said the woman, a 62-year-old from North Vancouver, had hit a stump and fallen back-first onto a stick and also had a previous back injury so she was treated as though she had a spinal injury. Once she was transported to hospital it was found that the woman had cracked vertebrae.

She had been riding with a group, including her husband who was able to stay with her until help arrived.

Schut extended his thanks to the Kamloops and Vernon SAR members for assisting with the rescue.

