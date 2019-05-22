VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

The sun is expected to fade and clouds may roll in across the Okanagan Valley.
In the Okanagan, Expect temperature highs between 19 C and 22 C with a chance of showers towards the end of the week.
In the Shuswap, expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers.
In the Similkameen, the sun isn’t expected to last with grey skies and rain in the forecast.
Here is your full weekend weather update:
