Rain and sun forecasted for Thursday. Photo: Pixabay

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

The sun is expected to fade and clouds may roll in across the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, Expect temperature highs between 19 C and 22 C with a chance of showers towards the end of the week.

In the Shuswap, expect cloudy skies and a chance of showers.

In the Similkameen, the sun isn’t expected to last with grey skies and rain in the forecast.

Here is your full weekend weather update:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
