About 30 Navy personnel are training on Okanagan Lake

The Royal Canadian Navy training on Okanagan Lake on July 25, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The Royal Canadian Navy is in Kelowna this week to train on Okanagan Lake.

Around 30 Navy personnel will be around the downtown marina from July 25-28 for daily training.

There are three vessels on the water for crews to improve their skills.

The Navy also has a recruitment team situated at the end of Bernard Avenue to meet the public, answer questions, and show off an underwater drone.

