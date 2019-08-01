A fight broke out at a Burnaby intersection on July 31, 2019 in apparent road rage that was caught on camera by a nearby witness. (Video screenshot/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

What were you doing at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday? For a number of early-morning commuters in the Lower Mainland, it was watching two men brawl it out at a busy intersection in an apparent case of road rage.

The incident, captured on camera by Jamie Shalay, shows two men fighting at Marine Drive and Boundary Road in Burnaby while stopped at a traffic light. One appears to be driving a black sedan, while the other is driving a white semi-truck.

Shalay’s footage, taken from inside a vehicle nearby, doesn’t show what sparked the fists to fly. However, one of the men can be seen waving some sort of object in his hand – apparently a wrench, according to Shalay.

The pair throw punches, kicks and knee jerks before a third man steps in to try to break them up, but a short chase around the semi-truck ensues. The man is eventually able to get control over the two others and hold them apart. The pair exchange words for another 30 seconds before traffic begins to move. The fight ends with one of the men getting his sedan and driving away.

Black Press Media has reached out to Shalay for more details.

ALSO READ: Man, 33, killed in Vancouver road rage incident identified

ALSO READ: Police looking for witnesses after B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw in attack with metal bar

In his post online, Shalay told other social media users to “get out the popcorn,” in yet another video to circulate online that highlights the tense side of commuting through the congested region.

“How crappy is your life! It’s 6:30 am and your [sic] this angry really! You got some problems!,” Shalay wrote in the video’s description.

Black Press Media has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council
Next story
‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

RCAF announces flybys for Okanagan Dream Rally in Kelowna

Two RCAF CT-155 Hawks will flyby to kick off the Okanagan Dream Rally

Car into ditch on Highway 33

The incident happened east of Greystokes Road on Highway 33

City of Kelowna continues growth of city’s bike lanes

Sutherland Ave. bike lanes officially open at the end of August and more are on the way

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Police watchdog concludes Okanagan jail cell incident investigation

IIO says woman responsible for own medical distress; credits guards, RCMP for saving her life

Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Ryan Furman was charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in Okanagan and Shuswap

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Lets get ‘Lost Together’ in Rutland

Lost Together is a vintage consignment store located in Rutland’s growing thrifting district.

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

Most Read