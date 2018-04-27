VIDEO: Police probe suspicious death in South Surrey

At same time as police responded to reports of a death, a vehicle fire was called in about 5 km away

  • Apr. 27, 2018 7:39 p.m.
  • News

A special police force has taken over a suspicious death case in Surrey, after a person was found on a deserted stretch of road.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a person was found at 176 and 184 Streets, on 12 Avenue, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

In an update from police Thursday night, police said officers are currently in the evidence gathering phase, and no further information will be provided at this time.

Several police investigators were also at a separate scene – about 25 blocks away from where the person was found, at 8 Avenue is closed between 184 Street and 188 Street, dealing with a vehicle fire.

At this time it has not been confirmed the two incidents are connected.

Surrey RCMP encouraged anyone with information regarding the investigation to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, residents can contact Crimestoppers.

Previous story
Beaver full of arrows found near West Kelowna yacht club

Just Posted

Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

Beaver full of arrows found near West Kelowna yacht club

The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

Day of Mourning scheduled for tomorrow in Kelowna

Remember those who lost their lives in workplace accidents tomorrow

Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

The district keeps growing

Mental health clinic opens in downtown Kelowna

Cedar Sage Health and Wellness Clinic is open Monday to Friday

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

Guilty plea in crash that claims two young women

March 2016 crash claims the lives of two 20-year-olds

Mental health clinic opens in downtown Kelowna

Cedar Sage Health and Wellness Clinic is open Monday to Friday

Trans-Canada Highway shut down east of Sicamous

Vehicle incident closes both directions of traffic

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

Most Read