VIDEO: Russia says 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

This image taken from video provided by Instagram user @artempetrovich, shows the SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines on fire during an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (@artempetrovich via AP)

Russia’s Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The airport said the Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire when it made a hard emergency landing on Sunday.

Video of the landing showed flames and smoke billowing from the rear of the plane.

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board.

Investigators and the airport said the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but turned back because of unspecified problems.

READ MORE: At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers, B.C.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops
Next story
Canadians remember Second World War’s long, dark Battle of the Atlantic

Just Posted

Kootnekoff: Social media privacy

In short, it is a fiction. Social media privacy does not exist.… Continue reading

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Kelowna

Learn a little info, and what’s going on for the Mexican celebration.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering but being denied adoption.

VIDEO: Russia says 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

EDITORIAL: Carbon tax divides us

Provincial governments are taking federal government to court over controversial tax

Osler purchased land in Summerland

Bank president also provided financial assistance to Royal Ontario Museum

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

Most Read