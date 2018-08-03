Three-time Juno Award winner Kim Mitchell will kick off the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 8. Photo courtesy of Al Pettman

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Kim Mitchell has sent a peach of a video message for those attending the Penticton Peach Festival, which he is headlining.

The Penticton Peach Festival kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 8 with Mitchell on the Peters Bros. Construction stage.

Mitchell has lived by his personal mission statement found in the lyrics of his hit song Rock N Roll Duty for decades. It’s not about the fame, nor gold and platinum on the wall (both of which he has achieved) rather it is for the love of music.

Related: 2018 Penticton Peach Festival lineup announced

Mitchell and his band of accomplished musicians continue to tour the country selling out theatres, casinos and festivals coast to coast.

Click here for the day-by-day schedule of Peachfest.

Related: April Wine ready to rock Peach Festival

Related: Merlo to bring Neon Love to Peach Festival

Related: Canyon coming back to Peach Festival

Related: SkyHawks captain hates planes, loves jumping from them

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body found down embankment in West Kelowna
Next story
Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Just Posted

Vernon women sent to hospital after crash in Lake Country

On Aug. 2, two women were involved in a crash on Oceola Road

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Lake Country bridge replacement begins

Work has started for the replacement of the Reimche Road bridge

Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

Grass fire sparks near Penticton Indian Band

Fire near Band fish hatchery

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Most Read