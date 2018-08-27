VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

A short pleasure cruise off Oak Bay took a dramatic turn Friday (Aug. 24) as a group of friends found themselves in the midst of a feeding frenzy between a pod of orcas and a seal.

The boaters were split on whether it was a nightmare or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was incredibly stoked to have these beautiful mammals surprise us with their presence off the coast of Victoria, but I’m not sure I can say the same for some of my friends,” Riley Sharko shared under her video footage of the event.

Sharko was on the front of the boat around 5 p.m. just off Willows Beach when the orcas passed right beside the boat, pulling the seal under as they passed.

Screams and shrieks can be heard throughout the video, some originating from Sharko’s friend Sydney Romanyshyn, a server at Victoria Golf Club.

“I was terrified. Orcas have been an irrational fear of mine since I was a kid and I was pretty scared – as I’m sure you can tell from the commentary on the video,” said Romanyshyn.

The boat ride was meant to be one last trip on the ocean for Romanyshyn, who is moving to Calgary this week for school.

”It was a pretty good send off from BC!” said Romanyshyn.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization
Next story
Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Just Posted

A weather reprieve, but not out of the smoke yet

While air quality has increased signicantly in the Okanagan, a smoke advisory is still in effect

Young Conservatives form club at Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan

New club seen as way to drum up support as Tories try to win back Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Kelowna voters will be able to cast mail-in ballots in upcoming civic election

In addition to mail-in ballots,the city is also offering voter-assist services and curbside voting

Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Hosted by the Penticton Shrine Club #20 on Aug. 25

Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

RCMP arrest same man twice in August

Suspect arrested less than a week after being released on bail

Okanagan’s Barker signs with National Lacrosse League team

Vancouver franchise adds muscle with Armstrong product

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Feds approve roadside saliva test ahead of pot legalization

Marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

North Okanagan parties agree on wastewater recovery centre

Possible centre location is Spallumcheen; agreement is between township, OKIB, RDNO

Most Read