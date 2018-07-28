The fires in Okanagan Mountain Park continue to burn, Wednesday night. - Kathy Michaels/Capital News

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

The Goode’s Creek fire has more than doubled, but it is burning south away from Kelowna, according to Glen Burgess, incident commander for the Okanagan Complex Fire Camp with BC Wildfire Service.

“We’re not spending a lot of energy to worry about perimeter containment, it’s more about the values protection,” he said. The fires will be monitored, but as long as it doesn’t threaten homes, “fire there is ecologically acceptable there,” he said.

BC Wildfire Service is still looking at monitoring plan with BC Parks and the Penticton Indian Band for the fires in the park, he said.

The Goode’s Creek fire was previously listed as 577 hectares, but it’s now 1,370 hectares.

The fires will also continue to produce smoke, which is expected to blow towards Kelowna, but “that does not mean the fire is burning towards Kelowna,” Burgess said.

Boaters have been causing problems on the lake, as the fire has spread to the shoreline, and boaters are still trying to use it, Burgess said.

The RCMP had to get involved, he said.

There are currently three fires in Okanagan Mountain Park, one has been active over the past few days, as crews are working to protect a guide outfitter’s cabin but not on perimeter containment, he said.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

The Glenfir fire near Naramata is fully resourced, and crews will work the entire perimeter in the next day or so, to increase the fire’s status to held.

A previous lightning strike caused a small fire in the Smith Creek area near West Kelowna. Crews have been working to contain it, he said.

It could have been smouldering until it found drier fuel, he said.

The heat has posed a problem today for firefighters, so they are combating it by swimming in the lake, Burgess said.

“We’ve been handing out freezies for explementary behaviour,” he said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority
Next story
Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m. The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues… Continue reading

Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

A smoky skies bulletin remains in the region as well as a heat warning for some areas

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Most Read