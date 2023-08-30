The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Nothing left’: West Kelowna resident reveals shocking wildfire damage

The Bear Creek Road resident escorts Black Press onto fire damaged property

Bear Creek Road was among the first streets to be placed on evacuation order from the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

A property owner, who asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons and concerns of looting, escorted Black Press onto his property to show what’s left of his personal paradise.

The evacuation order came at 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. The home and everything else on the property burned to the ground that same day.

The property owner believes only four structures remain standing in the Bear Creek area.

READ MORE: ‘Stressful situation’: West Kelowna property owners to tour wildfire damage

