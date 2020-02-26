VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians should think carefully about where they and their families are planning to travel for spring break in the light of the novel coronavirus spreading overseas.

There has been a rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran over the past week, and officials fear the virus could spread undetected in countries without the capacity to monitor people for signs of infection.

Champagne suggests people examine the online travel advisories posted by Global Affairs Canada before leaving for their vacations, but noted the federal government can’t predict whether the coronavirus will spread to their travel destination while they are away from home.

He says all the government can do is make the latest information available to the public and let people make up their own minds.

He says it’s also important for Canadians to register with Global Affairs Canada whenever they leave the country, so that officials can contact them easily if an emergency develops while they are away.

Around 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with the disease known as COVID-19, with the World Health Organization reporting cases in 37 countries outside China.

READ MORE: Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission makes strides to end homelessness
Next story
B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Just Posted

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing seven charges for incidents committed within a 24-hour span

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission makes strides to end homelessness

The ninth annual march is scheduled for Mar. 1

Flip-flopping pleas in Surrey man’s 2018 murder in West Kelowna

Following an shocking guilty plea on Feb. 25, Tejwant Danjou applied to retract that plea on Feb. 26

Laurel D’Andrea: Improving Rutland for the better

She is leaving the Uptown Rutland Business Association in February

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Beer and burgers to raise cash for Vernon man fighting cancer

Fundraiser hosted in honour of Garnet the Great to send him to special treatment centre

HERGOTT: Idiocy of distracted driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shows Kamloops love on social media

The filming of Jurassic World 3 is underway in Merritt and area

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Neskonlith chief lays blame for ongoing protests at feet of Justin Trudeau

Secwepemc leader hopes others will follow CP’s lead in asking prime minister to talk to Wet’suwet’en

Greater Vernon senior cycling program wheels into second year

Special ‘trishaws’ saw 500 rides and 4,200 kilometres in debut year

Human rights complaint against Shuswap grocer dismissed

Former Food Network competitor was scheduled to work on her Sabbath

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read