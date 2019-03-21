VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

They strutted, they did a little grinding and there might have even been a few table dances at the second annual Okanoggin Barber’s Men in Underwear Show.

The fun and at times a little risquée show was aimed at raising funds for Jen Annett a Penticton triathlete who is working towards qualifying for the second time for Ironman Wold Championships held in Kailua-Kona Hawaii.

Related: Video: Strutting their stuff in underwear fashion show fundraiser

Annett is scheduled to compete in three Ironman competitions starting in Utah in May followed by races in Frankfurt, Germany and Victoria later in the season.

Stars of the fashion show were clients and friends of the barbershop who strutted their stuff in Blue Sky Clothing – Blue Sky Guy underwear.

Video to come later in the day so make sure to check back!

x

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Just Posted

West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around the Central Okanagan

Okanagan College class looks to disrupt fatphobia with art

The class installed art installations around Okanagan College to break down stigma

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

Plane lands safely, police deal with road rage at Kelowna’s airport

A road rage incident was reported shortly after a plane, that was having difficulties, landed

A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey prepares to release sophomore album

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete

Clients of Okanoggin Barbers strutted their stuff to raise funds for Ironman athlete Jen Annett

South Okanagan to host major national golf event

The Osoyoos Golf Club hosts the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

UPDATE: Road reopened after landslide

City crews have cleared Okanagan Bench Row Road of debris.

Most Read