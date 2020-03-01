A Kelowna woman wants to warn people about a large pack of coyotes in the Dilworth area. (Black Press Files)

Video: Kelowna woman warns of large pack of Coyotes on Mount Baldy

Dominika Wolfe says as many as seven coyotes are often seen on the trails behind her house.

A resident of the Dilworth neighbourhood of Kelowna whose property backs onto a well-used trail system wants people to be aware of a large pack of coyotes living in the area.

Dominika Wolfe, who owns the Wolfe Pack Dog Daycare, said she has noted a large number of coyotes in the Mount Baldy area where she lives for the past two or three years. They have been especially numerous in recent weeks. She said she has been waking up to find as many as seven coyotes pacing along her back fence and the stillness of the night is often broken by a symphony of yipping howls.

Read More: Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

Read More: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

According to Wildsafebc, early February to mid-March is the coyotes’ mating season. They become more active and vocal as they are searching for mates.

Wolfe has become wary of using the trails behind her house because of the coyotes’ behaviour. She said one coyote made a noise like it was injured in an effort to lure the dogs she was walking off the trail. Wolfe said she was able to get the large group of dogs she was walking back home safely, but she found the coyotes’ behaviour troubling. She said she is concerned that a dog without good recall could be placed in a hazardous situation if it chased after the coyotes.

Read More: Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

Read More: Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

“If they are acting this way with a pack of 10 dogs they won’t think twice about luring in and attacking a lone large breed dog,” Wolfe said.

In light of the large number of coyotes, Wolfe said anyone using the trails, especially those with kids or small dogs, should exercise caution. Given the coyotes’ apparent interest in the perimeter of her property, she said she is going to start checking to make sure they are not digging under her fence as the ground begins to thaw.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DogsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle crashes through front windows of Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna
Next story
Quebec couple who got coronavirus on cruise ship to come home, daughter says

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Silvertips down Rockets 4-1

The Rockets can clinch a playoff spot on Friday, Mar. 6. when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds

Vehicle crashes through front windows of Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna

The incident occurred at about 4:05 p.m. on Saturday

Video: Kelowna woman warns of large pack of Coyotes on Mount Baldy

Dominika Wolfe says as many as seven coyotes are often seen on the trails behind her house.

Weekly roundup: RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing, racist incidents on the rise

A recap of last week

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a… Continue reading

Update: Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash west of Chase

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident has caused the closure.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

The incident is being treated as suspicious in nature

Most Read