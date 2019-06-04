VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries
A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
The Bill pushes for companies to pay contractors in under a month
Graduates, top students and honorary degree recipients recognized at graduation ceremonies
Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum
Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall
Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women
Photographer Kristall Burgess captured the animal strolling up her street.
Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears
BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1
A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight
Six of those turtle species are considered endangered
Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events
Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed
‘The Color Rose’ showcases local hot spots and talent
The grocery store at Centuria Urban Village will close on June 15
A 57-year-old male suspect arrested shortly after incident
The bears were seen on Sunday in Peachland
Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational
RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident
Kelowna RCMP ask for publics assistance in identifying man in composite sketch