Will Vader, seen on the left wearing the green shirt, pulled the woman and her baby from the car minutes before it burst into flames. Facebook photo.

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

The quick thinking of a couple Good Samaritans may have saved the life of young woman and her baby, after the Jeep they were driving burst into flames following a roll-over crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Will Vader, 19, and his brother Braeden, 21, were driving behind the woman’s vehicle when they witnessed the road-rage incident which led to the crash on the evening of May 13.

“The Jeep swerved off the road and flipped into the ditch. On impact, the back of the Jeep lit on fire because she had jerry cans in the back,” Vader said. “Immediately, me and my brother got out of the truck and ran up to them and broke the glass and pulled the mother and baby out.

“The flames were rising higher and higher… Two minutes later the car went into a big flameball.”

Vader took a series of videos of the flames after the woman and her child were pulled to safety.

@will.vader

Short story: Me and my brother where first on scene and saved a mother and baby from a burning car, ##fyp ##foryou ##celebratenurses ##finalsathome

♬ original sound – will.vader

The Jeep and another vehicle were taking turns cutting each other off, until eventually the Jeep swerved off the road and crashed, according to Vader. He said the other driver kept driving after the crash.

“There was some back-and-forth road rage going on,” Vader said. “It all happened so fast.”

Both the woman and the other driver were at fault for the accident, according to one woman who witnessed of the accident.

“The Jeep initially brake checked the car and the [woman] fingered the driver,” she said. “The car [after driving ahead] brake checked the Jeep twice, which made the driver lose control.

“It all kind of snowballed together… In the end, this could’ve involved more than just those two vehicles, including my own, which makes me want people to chill out behind the wheel.”

Emergency crews arrived at the scene 10 to 15 minutes after the crash, according to Vader. He said he and his brother stayed with the woman until she was taken to hospital.

The Abbotsford fire-rescue service confirmed that when they attended the scene, both occupants were out of the vehicle and only suffered from minor injuries. They said that the RCMP Traffic Services were responsible for any following investigations.

The News reached out to RCMP Traffic Services to ask for details about the crash and the vehicle which fled the scene, but the media officer said there was no file on the accident.

WATCH: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordroad ragetrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna
Next story
Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

Just Posted

High water levels expected in McCullouch and Idabel Lake areas

Reservoir is expected to reach maximum levels and start flowing over spillways into local area creeks and streams

Isolation sites for residents experiencing homelessness in Kelowna, West Kelowna

The sites are for those who are immunocompromised or may experience COVID-19 symptoms

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Gas main upgrade on Old Okanagan Highway, expect delays

Work will start on May 19 between Reece Road and Gosset Road

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Most Read