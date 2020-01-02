VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

A woman’s footage of an apparent TV theft in Langford has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Shannon Burnside shared a post on New Year’s Eve around 4:30 p.m. of a black SUV with a stolen TV hanging out of the back passenger’s side door. A man can be seen running alongside the car and jumping in before the driver speeds off, narrowly missing stopped vehicles.

“These guys just stole this TV from Superstore,” Burnside wrote.

West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a stolen TV from the Langford Superstore and the incident remains under investigation. Management at Superstore declined for comment.

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

