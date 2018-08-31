VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning.

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning and shot an incredible video with a drone.

“I woke up at 5:30 a.m. to capture the sunrise. Although it wasn’t until 7:30, it was lovely capturing the beautiful fog rolling into our picturesque valley in Vernon,” Draht said in his Facebook post.

You might remember Eric’s work was featured recently in a story about how one of his photoshoots went viral.

He also plans to host a session on photography at the Caetani Centre in the fall.