VIDEO: Foggy mountain morning in the Okanagan

Vernon photographer Eric Draht was inspired by the rolling fog over the area Friday morning and shot an incredible video with a drone.
“I woke up at 5:30 a.m. to capture the sunrise. Although it wasn’t until 7:30, it was lovely capturing the beautiful fog rolling into our picturesque valley in Vernon,” Draht said in his Facebook post.
You might remember Eric’s work was featured recently in a story about how one of his photoshoots went viral.
He also plans to host a session on photography at the Caetani Centre in the fall.