VIDEO: Firefighters battling trailer fire in Coldstream

Homeowners and their dogs were able to get out safely after a fire was sparked at a home in Coldstream Friday.

Coldstream and Lavington firefighters were called to the blaze on Flamingo Way shortly after 11 a.m. Nov. 18.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the double-wide modular home, which is in close proximity to other homes. At least one of the neighbouring trailers also suffered some damage.

“My husband was around back and he was working on the hot tub and the fire started,” said owner Linda Leibel, who was at work at the time.

While grateful everyone is OK, Leibel was shocked to see all the work they had put into the home was destroyed.

“Half my house is gone.”

The couple had just recently renovated the home with a new kitchen, bathroom, roofing, hot water tank and more.

“We tore off all the old stuff that was a fire hazard and put on all the new stuff, so much for that.”

