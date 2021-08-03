Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

VIDEO: Explosions rock Kamloops after semi-truck catches fire on Highway 1

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the driver of the burning truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

  • Aug. 3, 2021 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters, paramedics and police were quick to respond to the scene of an accident that led to a semi-truck fire and explosion on Monday evening (Aug. 2).

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 across from Costco, just east of the Copperhead Drive exit, at just before 6 p.m.

The semi’s cab was engulfed in flames, after which explosions rocked the area.

Kamloops Fire Rescue told KTW that the driver of the burning truck was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The fire department said the incident involved two tractor-trailers, both of which can be seen in the video attached to this story.

The investigation into what happened continues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kamloops

Previous story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton
Next story
Osoyoos Mountie who exposed himself in front of 2 teens forfeits 10-days leave and pay

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Stacy Roest, the assistant general manager of the two-time, back-to-back NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, got to a spend a day with the Stanley Cup Wednesday, Aug. 3, as per the usual tradition with the championship trophy. He started the day with a private function at Training House in Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Stanley Cup makes Vernon appearance

A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
Temporary camp set up for 200-plus firefighters at Kin Race Track in Vernon

Around 2,400 traversed through three haunted corn mazes during the 2019 Field of Screams at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch this October. This year, the event is back, bringing with it the Zombie Apocalypse. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star file)
Zombies take over North Okanagan’s Field of Screams

Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 travelling after winning $1M on a Lotto Max ticket she purchased in Vernon. (BCLC)
Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win