Video: Enraged man terrifies staff and customers at Shuswap restaurant

Video on Facebook shows the man hurling profanity at workers during the dinner rush on Aug. 7.

Bystanders were shocked by a man screaming profanity at the staff of the Chinese Garden Restaurant in Blind Bay on Aug. 7 (Amanda Toms/Facebook)

*This video may be distressing to some viewers*

Dinner guests waiting to pick up takeout orders outside the Chinese Garden Restaurant in Blind Bay were shocked when a man began screaming at the restaurant’s staff.

Separated from the workers inside the door of the restaurant, by a table, the man hurled obscenities and stomped around angrily before storming off. The two restaurant staff appeared frightened in a video caught on camera and posted to Facebook by Amanda Toms.

In her Facebook post Toms describes the man’s behaviour as “terrifying” and adds that after the end of the video the man got in his car and swerved out of the parking lot, nearly hitting parked cars in the process.

“A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way. This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people,” the post reads.

Several people in the comments of the post condemned the angry man’s actions.



