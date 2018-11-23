A Penticton Indian Band firefighter going through some of the rubble left over from an early morning fire that occurred at the Delta Mobile Home Park. Kristi Patton/Western News

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one person found dead in South Okanagan fire

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

UPDATE 4 p.m.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk confirmed that one adult individual was found deceased inside a trailer that was on fire this morning at the Delta Mobile Home Park.

Moskaluk said RCMP were requested to assist the Penticton Indian Band Volunteer Fire Department at approximately 5 a.m. this morning.

The fire department arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed and while trying to gain control of the fire and entering the trailer they located on adult individual deceased inside.

Moskaluk said at this time no foul play is suspected.

The RCMP is continuing to assist the BC Coroner Service with their investigation.

******************************

UPDATE 11:46 a.m.

According to John Yardley, who resides across the street from the Delta Mobile Home Park where a fire broke out early this morning, the BC Coroner is now at the scene.

Yardley said he was standing on his balcony, watching the emergency crews clean up at the site of the fire, when he saw what he believes was a body taken from the area.

There is no official confirmation that a person was found deceased in the fire, or what the cause of the fire was.

Tenants of the mobile home park were handed eviction notices in May, with the lease termination date set for Oct. 1. It is believed about 40 people once lived in the park, many on disability or seniors pensions.

The Western News has contacted both the RCMP and the Penticton Indian Band fire department and is waiting a response. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

******************************

John Yardley said he could feel the heat from an early morning fire when he opened his door.

Yardley, who lives across the street from the Delta Mobile Home Park, said he was stirred awake on Friday morning to the sound of sirens.

“I had no idea it was going until I heard the sirens. I opened my door and could feel the heat right away and I could see 100 foot flames shooting from the fire,” said Yardley.

According to the daily incident dispatch information, the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department was called to the park, located at Airport Road and Skaha Lake Road, around 4:58 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

