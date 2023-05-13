A woman captured a video of a tall dust devil spiralling in Enderby Friday, May 12, 2023. (Amanda Renner photo)

VIDEO: Dust devil spotted spiralling in Enderby

A woman captured a video of the tall mini-tornado Friday, May 12

A woman captured video of a tall and spiralling dust devil near the visitor centre in Enderby on Friday, May 12.

Amanda Renner says the dust devil appeared just as the Enderby high school grads were finishing taking their pictures on the nearby bridge.

“I have never seen one like this before. Little dirt twisters are normal and don’t go very high or last long,” Renner said, adding the dust devil dissipated after about a minute.

“Not sure if I’ll ever see something like that again. All of my friends are pretty amazed by how big it was. It’s definitely not something that is normal in Enderby.”

A dust devil is a strong, well-formed whirlwind that is typically short-lived. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, they usually occur in the early afternoon when a land surface is heating rapidly.

