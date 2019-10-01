Driver seen trying to beat a railway crossing in Burnaby in September 2019. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

A driver who made a dangerous manoeuvre near a train stop in Burnaby, ironically during Railway Safety Week, has prompted a cautious reminder from Mounties.

A Burnaby RCMP officer captured footage last week showing a white van speeding across a set of tracks at Government and Cariboo roads just as the protected train crossing lights begin to flash and the arms start to lower.

Twenty seconds later, a freight train passes through.

READ MORE: South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

Police said the white van exemplified exactly what not to do at a train crossing.

“If you’re caught disobeying signal lights you’ll be fined $109,” Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet.

According to the Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, 14 per cent of all rail accidents involved vehicles or pedestrians at rail crossings across the country in 2018. The 10-year average is roughly 17 per cent.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison
Next story
B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Just Posted

Journey Home hosting film fest as part of Homelessness Action Week

The film ‘Us & Them’ will be screened across the Okanagan

Update: Smoke continues to spew from Peachland house fire

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Ride-sharing services expected to begin in Kelowna in the new year

The province has received nine appliations from ride sharing companies in the Central Okanagan

Warriors’ new faces hopeful to make an impact after tough season start

West Kelowna fell to Penticton over the weekend and travel to Salmon Arm Tuesday night

September wettest month of the year so far in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna received 40.8 mm of rain in September

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

B.C. man with 68 driving-related convictions, declining health sentenced to house arrest

Roy Richard Henry currently undergoing chemotherapy for brain tumour, sentenced to CSO

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Forum in Keremeos addressed environmental issues

Kelowna couple showcase work at Vernon art gallery

Headbones Gallery features Diane and Johann Feught

Most Read