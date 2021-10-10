VIDEO: Don’t throw water on stove-top grease fire: Oliver Fire Department

Video shows how throwing half a cup of water on fire reacts like an explosion

Oliver firefighter demostrates what throwing half a cup of water on a grease fire will do at the fire hall’s open house on Saturday. (Oliver Fire video)

As people start cooking their Thanksgiving dinners, Oliver firefighters are reminding folks just how dangerous it is to throw water on a stove-top grease fire.

The video shows what occurs when a small amount of water is poured onto a grease fire in a pan in slow motion.

“When a grease fire erupts in a pan, our first instinct is to throw water on the fire,” said Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham. “But in fact, that is the worst thing you can do because it causes an explosion-type effect.”

“You can imagine some of the devastating injuries that could occur, including second and third-degree burns as well as a severely damaged respiratory system,” he added.

The best way to put out a grease fire would be to turn off the heat source and place a tight-fitting lid over the pan, then leave it and call 911 so they can help put out any remaining fire.

