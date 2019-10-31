VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Hope, a dog that was taken into custody by the BC SPCA after a case of animal cruelty, now has a new home with Neil Roberts. Roberts is the hospital administrator at WAVES Veterinary Hospital in Langford. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A one-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd mix that was in critical condition after a case of animal cruelty in Chemainus is on the mend and has found her fur-ever home in Langford.

In early May, BC SPCA took custody of the dog – named Hope – who was suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

She was abandoned in the woods and tied to a tree with a plastic and wire cable, according to BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

“The cable was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lay down or move. The wire was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed,” Moriarty said.

READ ALSO: Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

Hope’s body was so badly infected by the injury that her head was severely swollen and the wound was filled with maggots, Moriarty said.

After being rushed to a veterinary clinic in Duncan to be stabilized, Hope was transferred to WAVES Veterinary Hospital in Langford where she received life-saving treatment.

That’s where Hope’s new owner, Neil Roberts, came in.

Roberts is the hospital administrator for WAVES and heard about Hope while at work.

“I kept hearing this dog barking all the time and people kept saying ‘oh that’s Hope,’” Roberts said. “And then I heard ‘Hope needs a home’…so, I met her and she went home with me that night and she’s been with me ever since.”

Hope has had some procedures to close the hole in her trachea and to fix and loosen the scar tissue and drain some swelling out of her chin. She’s been spayed as well and is running, jumping and enjoying her new life with her new humans.

READ ALSO: Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Roberts said when he first met Hope she was about 16.5 kilograms. Now she’s up to about 23 kilograms thanks to the many treats she receives from Roberts.

“She’s really happy and healthy,” Roberts said. “She loves to be in the middle on the couch with me and my daughter so she can get love from both of us. She’s a very loving, well-adjusted dog.”

Kevin Timothy of Chemainus has been charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the BC SPCA. He faces up to two years in jail, a maximum $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope, a dog that was taken into custody by the BC SPCA after a case of animal cruelty, now has a new home with Neil Roberts. Roberts is the hospital administrator at WAVES Veterinary Hospital in Langford. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)