VIDEO: Did you notice Facebook was down?

People react to how facebook affected their day, after it crashed for approximately 14 hours

Facebook was down for most of the day Wednesday and some people in the Okanagan took notice.

For a local business owner, not having the use of Facebook halted some of her promotions for clients.

“Yes, I was affected. I was actually supposed to post a professional review for a colleague of mine and I wasn’t able to post it, which was frustrating. I also have ads running on my Facebook business page and I wasn’t able to reach anyone with my ads, so it was an annoying day,” said Kelowna business owner Erica Volt.

While others weren’t affected by the lack of social media presence.

“No, it didn’t affect me at all, I noticed it was behaving strangely, but I didn’t worry,” said Kelowna resident Sarah Mosley.

According to our Facebook page, the majority of people didn’t notice.

”I made due with YouTube” Said facebook user Ty Michei.

“Mine worked perfectly all day” said facebook user Son Rad.

This is what people around the community had to say:

