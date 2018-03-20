A video uploaded to social media shows a pickup truck driving on the shoulder of Hwy. 1 through Langley, illegally passing vehicles on the right. Courtesy James Milne

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

A pickup truck was captured on video speeding along the shoulder of Highway 1 through Langley by a car dashcam that recorded a near-miss as the truck flew past westbound vehicles and narrowly avoid a collision when it swerved back into traffic.

The video was posted to social media online this month by James Milne, a North Vancouver man who said he was heading out to Abbotsford with friends to do some mountain biking and was heading west in the HOV lane.

The near-miss happens shortly after the HOV lane merge ended and three lanes of traffic become two.

“It happened so fast,” Milne said.

“We were just cruising along and this guy came flying along.”

The video shows the truck passing on the right at a high rate of speed, then cutting off other vehicles to avoid a collision with a concrete abutment.

“He swerved pretty hard,” Milne said.

Milne was unable to record the licence plate number, so he didn’t report the incident to police.

He said a friend of his convinced him to post the video online in a bid to discourage other drivers from doing the same.

The video has generated thousands of views on various social media sites, including more than 12,000 on Youtube.

Milne said he bought a dashcam after encountering several incidents of bad driving, including one where someone backed into his car and another when he saw two cars drag-racing down Clark Street in Vancouver.

“I’ve seen lots of crazy stuff,” Milne said.

He’s hoping posting the video will let other bad drivers know they run the risk of being observed and that will reduce the number of accidents on the highway.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve sat in traffic because of some moron (getting into an accident),” Milne said.

The original video can be viewed here (note: explicit language).

Earlier this month, another camera-mounted video resulted in a $500 dollar fine against an agressive driver tailgating a driving school’s vehicle on the stretch of highway between Pemberton and Whistler.

READ MORE: B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

