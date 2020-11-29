BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

A man was lucky to walk away after a snowplow crashed into his vehicle on Friday (Nov. 27) morning.

Dave Landine was driving along a highway east of Prince George when he was hit by a snowplow he said “clipped the bank and shot right into me.”

The crash, caught on Landine’s dashcam, flipped his truck into a ditch off the side of the road.

“Hard to believe I walked away basically fine. Sore all over but nothing broken other than some teeth,” Landine posted to social media Friday night.

Landine said he was amazed he walked away largely unscated.

“I actually can’t watch it enough it blows my mind I walked out of that. Tomorrow will hurt tho (sic) I’m sure.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Landine and the RCMP for more information.

