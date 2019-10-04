VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Mountain bikers are being advised to steer clear of several popular trails on Vancouver’s North Shore after an inquisitive black bear gave three cyclists a scare.

The trio was on the western flank of Mount Seymour in North Vancouver on Tuesday when they spotted the bear about 150 metres away on a logging road.

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera as he and two buddies decided to peddle down the black- diamond-rated TNT Trail, but quickly found they could not shake off the bruin.

After riding down the challenging trail for about a kilometre, Martyn and his friends eventually scared the bear off when they changed tactics, huddled together, lifted their bikes over their heads, and shouted and began throwing rocks.

READ MORE: Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

Sgt. Simon Gravel with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says that was the correct response because running or cycling away from a bear can trigger the animal’s curiosity or its instinct to follow.

The North Shore Mountain Bike Association says in social media posts that cyclist should use some of the other trails in the region “for a bit,” because the bear “needs some space during this pre-winter period if he’s going to survive his biggest threat — humans.”

The conservation service says no intervention is planned because, at this point, there’s no cause for concern about the behaviour of the bear.

The Canadian Press

Most Read