A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)

VIDEO: Car burns near Kalamalka lookout

Vernon firefighters snuff late-night vehicle fire in Coldstream

Flames and smoke poured from a vehicle Wednesday night near the Kalamalka lookout in Coldstream.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call around 11:10 p.m. on June 16 in the 200 block of Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, but the cause is still unknown at this time.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was also on scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There is no report if anyone was found on scene at this point either.

“The incident was within Coldstream, but this area is one in which VFRS is contracted to respond to calls for service,” said City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.

Black Press has reached out to RCMP for more details.

