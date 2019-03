Owner of Bentley says the vehicle was stolen Thursday and he wants it back

Update 2:22 p.m.

The Bentley seen in the video was stolen from the General Manager of DriveCo Motors, Raymond Campbell.

Campbell said, it was stolen from his house in Langley early Thursday morning.

“I’m in contact with Kelowna RCMP. The video shows that car on the wrong side of the hwy. What you does see is the Merritt RCMP had chased him early. The Kelowna RCMP have also shut down a pursuit because of public safety. Please update your readers to call the RCMP the second they see the car. I would hate for anyone to be hurt and I want this guy caught,” said Campbell

A motorist driving the wrong way on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday came close to hitting another driver on the divided four-lane highway.

A Bentley driving north came close to crashing into the motorist driving south on Highway 5, about five kilometres north of the Othello Lake Road exit.

The driver of the Bentley was allegedly speeding.

