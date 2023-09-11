Victory rewrites history books for UBC Okanagan Heat soccer team

The Heat women’s soccer team is ranked second in their division

Stefanie Young scored the first hat-trick in program history to lead the Heat to an 8-1 victory over the Timberwolves on Sept. 9. (Will Thompson/UBCO Heat)

The UBC Okanagan Heat women’s soccer team is on a hot streak, thanks to a dominant and goal hungry third year forward.

Just two minutes into the match against the Timberwolves on Saturday Sept. 9, Stefanie Young of Kelowna, secured the first goal of the game, tying the Heat’s all-time scoring record.

Before halftime, Young found the back of the net again, setting a new Heat scoring record and moving her past alumni Courtney Hemmerling’s previous record of nine goals. Young scored yet again in the 75th minute to secure a hat trick and cement herself as the most prolific scorer in the team’s history with 11 career goals.

Young now sits tied for the Canada West lead in goals with six this season and took home player of the game honours as she scored for the fourth consecutive match.

W⚽️-28’ ANOTHER GOAL!!!!! Young gets the brace to put the Heat up by two!#GoHeatGo #UBCOvsUNBC pic.twitter.com/kXsAuOwfkw — UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) September 10, 2023

The team dominated the game and emerged victorious with a final score of 8-1, which is yet another record for the team. Despite losing their last game to the UBC Thunderbirds on Friday, the Heat scored the most goals in team history on Saturday night.

Three members of the Heat got their names in the goal column for the first time ever on Saturday night with second-year forward Nina Louis of Vancouver and rookie forward Annabelle Walker of Calgary each scoring one and third-year midfielder Sydney Kolodziej of Kelowna, scoring two goals.

Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna rounded out the scoring for UBCO.

The Heat’s win pushes them to second place in the Canada West Pacific Division with a record of three wins, one tie and one loss.

Next weekend UBCO hits the road for the first time this season as the gear up to face the Regina Cougars on Friday, September 16.

Stay up to date with the Heat at goheat.ca and live stream games at CanadaWest.tv.

