Harry Sadd, 73, received an eight year sentence for eight charges related to sexual abuse of minor boys between 1970 and 1984. Based on time served, Sadd will serve six years, eight months. (RCMP)

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

A Greater Victoria teacher who sexually abused a handful of young boys hundreds of times between 1970 and 1982 was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday morning.

Harry Sadd, 74, sat on one side of the courtroom while his victims and their loved ones filled the rows across the aisle, holding hands and holding back tears as the case was reviewed by Judge Adrian Brooks.

Harry Sadd pleaded guilty to eight counts related to the abuse, including three counts of indecent assault and five counts of buggery. Sadd was a substitute teacher and badminton coach for youth aged 10 to 18 years old. His charges stem from the abuse of six boys – the youngest nine years old – between 1970 and 1985.

Crown lawyers asked for a 10-year sentence, while defence sought two years less a day.

Sadd appeared stoic while Brooks read his decision and detailed the list of abuses – which occurred mainly in his home, on camping trips, overnight tournaments and in communal showers after badminton practice.

One of the victim’s, referred as R.D. under a publication ban, was in Grade 4 when Sadd began sexually abusing him. The court heard how that victim was abused by Sadd more than 200 times before he turned 15.

“This was quite a journey,” he told media after the decision was read in court. “I really, honestly just wanted to get it out there. Like this, s*** happens…I was a normal human being. It happened to me. It can happen to anyone.”

Sadd was initially sentenced to more than 25 years for the eight counts, but the sentence was reduced on the principle of totality, which comes into play when someone is sentenced for multiple offences. With the 14 months of time served factored in, Sadd will serve another six years and eight months in prison.

With files from Kendra Crighton.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Court

Most Read