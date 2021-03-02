(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek witnesses after man threatens to set tent ablaze with woman, dog inside

Suspect in tent fire taken to hospital earlier in the day

Victoria police are looking for more witnesses after a man threatened to set a tent on fire Monday morning.

Police arrested a man after someone poured gasoline on an occupied tent in Cecelia Ravine Park, in the 400-block of Burnside Road, and threatened to set it on fire on March 1 around 8:30 a.m.

A woman and her dog were inside the tent.

A suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon, mischief, and uttering threats. He was taken to cells at VicPD where he was held to await court. No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

Police feel the incident is related to an earlier report. Around 6:30 that morning, officers were called to the same area for a report a man was hit by a person wielding a bat with spikes.

Police arrested a man for assault with a weapon, took him to cells and released him with a court date and on conditions. The person hit was taken to hospital, cleared medically, and then returned to the park where police say he is the suspect in the second incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson society raises $400K to save regional park from logging project
Next story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Just Posted

A fire at the TD Canada Trust bank in Lake Country overnight closed the branch down Tuesday, March 2. (Lake Country Fire Department)
Suspicious fire closes Lake Country bank

RCMP investigating overnight blaze at ATM

An individual experiencing homelessness stands on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna after receiving supplies from the Gospel Mission outreach team. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
New City of Kelowna shelter strategy in the works

The community shelter plan will be based on four core principles: choice, healing, community and safety

The Okanagan Indian Band fire department has identified Jason Graham (middle) as the victim of a fatal vehicle accident in Spallumcheen Saturday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon man dies in Corkscrew Road crash

The 48-year-old man’s vehicle went off-road on Corksrew Road Saturday night

(Pixabay)
New program helps Central Okanagan non-profits grow

The program will help organizations develop stronger management and resources, among others

The City of Vernon was awarded a $44,000 federal grant from the Municipal Asset Management Program to complete a digital pavement condition assessment for the city’s road network. (Google Maps)
$44K federal grant will help Vernon prioritize roadwork

Funding will go towards completing a digital pavement condition assessment

Deanna Hyland, Facebook.
Near-miss on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Woman warns other drivers after almost colliding with a truck on Highway 97

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)
Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Suspect smashed window of Nanaimo store, cutting himself in the process

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Environment minister can still approve permits without consent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In this photo taken in 2014, a Fisheries officer displays a chinook salmon that has been snagged - an illegal method of catching fish that involves hooking them, often in the belly or tail or fins. They often get away but the injuries can lead to death or the inability of a female fish to spawn. (DFO photo)
Shuswap man gets more penalties after breaking fishing prohibition

Ashton Creek man gets second prohibition after catching chinook illegally in Shuswap River in 2014

Pathways Addictions Centre is in jeopardy of closing after Interior Health has pulled all its funding and will be taking over addiction services ‘in house’ as up May 31. (Facebook)
Future of South Okanagan community’s addictions centre in jeopardy after Interior Health pulls funding

Pathways has been in Penticton for over 20 years and has 10 staff, serving around 1,000 people

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

Most Read