Victoria mother pleads guilty in retrial of daughter’s murder

Kaela Mehl successfully overturned her first-degree murder conviction in the 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 23. (Submitted file photo)

Sentencing is underway for a Victoria woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of her daughter.

Kaela Janine Mehl, who appeared in person Monday (Jan. 23), killed her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham on Sept. 16, 2015. Mehl was released from custody in July 2021 after successfully appealing a 2017 conviction.

With the guilty plea, the presiding judge immediately began a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria, with both Crown and defence suggesting life imprisonment with no eligibility of parole for 10 years.

An agreed statement of fact, signed by Mehl that morning, outlined how Mehl and Daniel Cunningham married in November 2011, before Charlotte’s birth on March 29, 2014. The marriage broke down in 2015 and the couple was in a tumultuous custody battle over the toddler.

The court heard several recordings of interactions between Mehl and Cunningham during child exchanges, including one where Charlotte is heard in the background. Family in the courtroom offered each other small gestures of condolence at the sound of Charlotte’s voice. Mehl, seated facing the judge, also visibly reacted to the recording of her daughter.

Late on Sept. 15, 2015, or early the next morning, Mehl put zopiclone sleeping pills – prescribed to her mother – in yogurt before feeding it to Charlotte and eating some herself. She had previously done online searches regarding the drug and fatal overdoses.

In the early hours of Sept. 16, she sent an email to Cunningham, his lawyer and other family members, that stated “you can go back to the life you wanted.”

Not long later, paramedics found Mehl unconscious on the floor in the hallway and Charlotte dead in the bed. Despite this, paramedics attempted to revive the toddler, the court heard.

While his parents, Charlotte’s grandparents, had the court read their impact statement, Cunningham spoke in court.

“I will never be a whole person again,” he said. Charlotte had two parents who loved her, and would be living an amazing life right now, he added. “Not a day passes I don’t think about her and miss her.”

The hearing is expected to close by day’s end.

More to come…

READ ALSO: Retrial date set for Victoria woman accused of killing toddler daughter

READ ALSO: Guilty plea expected in retrial for Victoria mom accused in toddler’s death

READ ALSO: Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

READ ALSO: Kaela Mehl guilty of first degree murder, sentenced to life in prison

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

murder