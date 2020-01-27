VicPD has confirmed conservation officers have tranquillized the James Bay wolf, spotted on Saturday and Sunday.(VicPD/Twitter)

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Victoria Police Department has confirmed that conservation officers have tranquillized a wolf previously seen in James Bay Saturday and once again on Sunday afternoon.

Police and B.C. Conservation Service (BCCOS) officers responded to the neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of the animal just after 3 p.m Saturday.

RELATED: VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

BCCOS said in an update shared on various social media accounts that the wolf spotted roaming around James Bay may have made its way from Discovery Island.

“So far, the wolf has shown no aggression,” it read, adding that officers were hopeful that the animal would return to Discovery Island Saturday.

Conservation officers are urging the public to give the animal lots of space if they spot it. “Please don’t approach or follow, keep children away and dogs on a leash,” it reads.

Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and liaising with Victoria Police Department. Residents are urged to report sightings to 1-877-952-7277.

Multiple people spotted the animal yesterday Sunday and Saturday.

RELATED: WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

RELATED: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

If the wolf seen in James Bay indeed visited from Discovery Island, something BCCOS could not confirm, his name would be Takaya, said to be a senior wolf. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore. It is unclear how and when the animal arrived on the island.

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its 'arrest'

